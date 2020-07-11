The Last Of Us 2: where to find the Chinatown safe and the brace

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During Day 1 of Abby's adventure in The Last Of Us Part 2 there is a second safe to be found, during the Hostile Territory chapter, which will guarantee you a good amount of supplements and useful resources to continue the journey.

After meeting the graffiti on the wall with the face of the mysterious woman and the writing "May She Guide You", you will have to slip through a small passage in the building on the right. Continuing and exiting the building you will come to an intersection of alleys, characterized by the presence of a huge mural depicting a dragoon painted on the building you will see right in front of you, on the corner of the two streets. Proceed inside the alley on the left and enter, breaking the window, in the first shop that you will find, the one with the purple sign with white ideograms: in here you will find the safe you are looking for.

To recover the document with the combination you will have to reach the end of the alley and enter the bar that you will find on the left, characterized by a red sign. Go inside and go up the stairs; crawl under the shutter and enter the room upstairs, paying attention to the few infected people present; go outside and jump on the terrace in front of you. Continue on the left and enter the building: inside the room where you will arrive you will find the document you are interested in, placed on some cardboard boxes, which shows the code of the safe: 68-96-89.

Before returning to the safe, do not forget to continue to the hole in the floor: go down and you will find yourself in an antique shop. Here, behind the counter, you will find the Doublet, a very powerful and fundamental weapon to unlock the High Caliber and War Mastery trophies.

Lo is also located in the same area Strange Artifact, the discovery of which will unlock the Relic of the Wise trophy: to find it, consult our guide to find the Strange Artifact. Also, don't miss the guide to find the Carved Ring, the other mysterious object hidden in the game.