The Last Of Us 2: where and how to find the door code in the tunnel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Last Of Us Part 2 It is an often ruthless and ungenerous title, especially if faced with high levels of difficulty, but with the right attention it is possible to find shelters that contain large quantities of supplies that will help you survive in the world of Ellie.

In particular, let's talk about the blue combination door you will come across in the dark corridor in the area of tunnel, right after your first fight with a Shambler. The numeric keypad with which you can interact contains the numbers from 1 to 5, and each is present within the five-digit code to be entered to unlock the lock.

Looking around you will notice a ticket, in which we talk about the locked door, which refers to the vending machines for drinks with a laconic and not very clear phrase. What you need to do is break the glass of the dispenser that contains the can (visible because it "shines" like the other objects that Ellie can collect), and read the note attached to it. The latter provides a clue to the first three digits of the combination, leaving the player the task of finding the last two, going by exclusion. The complete door code is 1-5-2-4-3: insert it and you can enter the room, where you will find useful resources and ammunition to continue your adventure.

On our pages you can also find the guide to find the carved ring and the guide to find the strange artifact. Speaking of Shambler, have you already read the tips to eliminate them quickly and safely?