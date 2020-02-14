The Last of Us 2: video on weapon customization, restock Ellie Edition from today

Share it:

A very short clip of The Last of Us Part 2 diffused on Twitter it shows some aspects related to the personalization of weapons and inventory upgrades. Also starting today Naughty Dog will reopen the pre-orders of the Ellie Edition.

The video examines the rifle and the pistol, in the first case once on the bench it will be possible improve various aspects such as magazine capacity, viewfinder, firepower and stability. As for the pistol it seems that the options include reload speed, shooting accuracy and the same options already present also for rifles.

The Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition

News also regarding the Ellie Edition of The Last of Us Part 2, sold out last fall a few minutes after the opening of the pre-orders. Naughty Dog has promised new stocks and starting at 15:00 (Italian time) on February 13th it will be possible to book this edition again at selected dealers, we will update you as soon as we understand the availability for the Italian market.

Yesterday was also presented the statue of Ellie with the machete produced by Dark Horse and arriving in March, remember that The Last of Us Part 2 will be released on May 29, 2020 on PS4 and PS4 PRO, Naughty Dog has totally excluded the arrival of TLOU 2 on PC or other non-Sony platforms.