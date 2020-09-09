The Last of Us 2 updates: Naughty Dog mentions improvements and bug fixes

Share it:

Without resting on the laurels of The Last of Us 2 records like the one for the PS4 title with the highest percentage of completion, the authors of Naughty Dog confirm that they have launched an update for the post-apocalyptic blockbuster exclusively on PS4.

At the time of writing, the official TLOU 2 patch notes have not yet been released, although the team headed by Neil Druckmann specifies that this is a relatively “minor” update that comes in for fix small bugs and make some slight improvements in the use of the interface and in the overall gameplay experience.

The update in question comes a few weeks after the publication of the much more substantial update with the Realism mode of The Last of Us 2, a real free expansion that has allowed fans of the exclusive PS4 to access the Grounded Mode, to Permanent Death and tons of options to further customize your adventure with modifiers e features for accessibility.

For all the details on this major update, we refer you to our special on The Last of Us 2 between realism and Permanent Death, with many food for thought offered by Giuseppe Arace to outline the contours of this additional content offered for free to those who already own the game.