The Last of Us 2: The Update with Realism Mode is available on PS4

Sony and Naughty Dog recall that from today, August 13, it is finally possible to download the update of The Last of Us 2 for free, which brings Neil Druckmann's masterpiece to version 1.05 by introducing Realism Mode and many other news.

The latest update with The Last of Us Part 2 Realism Mode brings a whole host of modifiers and options to customize the graphics, L'playful experience and i content of the blockbuster exclusively on PS4. With the Grounded Mode that makes the challenge to be faced in the history of TLOU 2 even more difficult, the Permanent Death also makes its entry, an option that forces fans to carefully ponder every single action performed in-game to avoid the death of their own. alter-ego and, with it, the definitive Game Over.

in about 570MB of space occupied by the update 1.05 of The Last of Us 2 we also find several modifiers to be activated once the game is completed by accessing the Extra menu:

Mirror world

Mirror death

Slow motion

Bullet speed mode

Unlimited ammo

Infinite creation

Endless melee weapon toughness

Infinite listening mode range

Kill shot

Deadly touch

8-bit audio

4-bit audio

Audio Elio

Xenon audio

Also thanks to the update with the Realism Mode we see the introduction of a plethora of general options and improvements, with parameters to be adjusted, activated and deactivated as desired:

Saves include game time down to seconds

Film-style grain editing option

Option to deactivate the listening mode

Aiming option with motion sensitivity function

Option for the parabola launch interface

Option for aiming acceleration

Option for aiming power

Greater accessibility for the "Epicenter" meeting, the collectibles list, the improved listening mode for collectibles and sections with ropes

For further information on the surprises reserved by this important update, we recommend that you read our special on the news of The Last of Us 2 update with Realism Mode.