The Last Of Us 2: the new Italian 4K commercial reminds us that it is available from today

In case anyone has forgotten, the new trailer for The Last Of Us Part 2 reminds us that the new game of Naughty Dog is finally available from today, Friday 19 June, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.

After a long wait, the Sony blockbuster finally arrives in stores all over the world, including Italy and for the occasion the publisher has published a short spot lasting 30 seconds. The Last Of Us Part 2 was received in an incredibly positive way by audiences and critics earning numerous Perfect Scores and awards as one of the best video games of the year and the whole generation, with a Metascore of 95/100.

To find out more, we refer you to the review of The Last Of Us 2 by Francesco Fossetti and we remind you that today from 13:00 to 15:00 we will be live on Twitch to show you the first two hours of play without a spoiler and without a cutscene, with the aim of not spoiling your surprise too much while allowing you to appreciate the gameplay and the technical production sector.