The Last Of Us 2: shop writes sexist insult towards Ellie on the cover of the game

The Last Of Us Part 2 will be on sale tomorrow all over the world, to promote a launch of the game, an Australian shop has displayed a not exactly appropriate billboard, which obviously has quickly gone around the web, forcing the dealer to apologize.

The promotional totem with copies of the game was accompanied by a JB Hi-Fi store modified cover of The Last Of Us 2 which replaces the game name with the sexist phrase "A Very Angry Lesbian", with reference to the protagonist. Really a bad figure for the Australian shop, which after the controversy removed the billboard in question and apologized to the community, at the moment, however, we do not know if there have been repercussions by the publisher or local distributor towards the store belonging to one of the chains of most popular consumer electronics in Australia.

Recall that The Last Of Us 2 arrives tomorrow but many of those who booked it on Amazon.it have it delivered for today, not a few who claim to have already received your copy and plunging headlong into Ellie's new adventure. And you, did you receive The Last Of Us 2 or not? Do not despair in the event, the delivery could also take place tomorrow, in time for Day One.