The Last Of Us 2: shipments and delays in deliveries, your reports

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Here we are! The Last Of Us Part 2 it is available from today and as you know we are carefully monitoring the situation relating to shipments and deliveries by Amazon: we take stock of the situation.

Amazon delivered hundreds of orders yesterday but still many complain that they have not received anything: rest assured that day one is officially today and therefore you are still in time to receive your copy of The Last Of Us 2.

Alternatively, remember that in some municipalities Amazon also delivers on Saturdays, if you do not receive your order tomorrow you will have to wait for the start of next week at the latest, with many deliveries that seem to be scheduled between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd June.

We want to collect your testimonials, let us know if you have already received The Last Of Us Part 2 ordered on Amazon or if you are still waiting, or if you have booked from high resellers and have received the order or not. At the time of writing The Last Of Us 2 is bookable on Amazon.it at a price of 65.01 euros with guaranteed delivery by Saturday 20 June.

We remind you that today at 13:00 we will play with The Last Of Us 2 on Twitch, a live absolutely free spoiler and with custscene jump to not spoil the surprise. See you there!