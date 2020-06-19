The Last of Us 2: PlayStation Italia and Annalisa are looking for you, here is the new contest

Share it:

To celebrate the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, available today exclusively on PlayStation 4, the Italian division of Sony PlayStation has launched a particular singing competition in collaboration with Annalisa, who sang one of the songs on the official soundtrack for the occasion.

The famous Italian singer has in fact interpreted the song Through the Valley of the singer-songwriter Shawn James on the stage of Ariston. To participate in the contest, valid from 19 June to 15 July, all you have to do is record a clip or an audio file with your version of the song from the soundtrack of The Last of Us Part 2.

Here are the ways to participate:

By recording an audio file: participants are invited to create an audio file in which they sing a portion of their choice of the piece

participants are invited to create an audio file in which they sing a portion of their choice of the piece By shooting a video clip: users are required to interpret the song within a music video clip of a maximum duration of one minute

Once the audio or video file has been created, all you have to do is visit the contest's official website, fill in the registration form and upload the file following the instructions for the chosen participation method. Among the prizes there are numerous themed gadgets The Last of Us Part 2 and the exclusive reproduction of Ellie's guitar, which can only be won by those who participate by recording a movie.

All those who want to test themselves will have the opportunity to use the video created by Annalisa as a source of inspiration. "When, for the first time, I saw the trailer of The Last of Us Part II in which Ellie, the protagonist, played and sang the song Through the valley, I was amazed", said the songwriter."I thought it was beautiful and so I immediately began to imagine singing it, because I understood that it would give me the opportunity to express myself with the utmost freedom ".