The Last of Us 2: Phil Spencer congratulates Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann returns

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the huge success achieved by Naughty Dog with the launch records of The Last of Us 2 and the growing expectation for the July event on the Xbox Series X games, on social media we are witnessing the exchange of compliments between Neil Druckmann and Phil Spencer.

To start this unusual and, in some ways, unexpected curtain on social networks was the creative director of Naughty Dog: in commenting on the incredible success achieved with The Last of Us Part 2 and the sales recorded in the launch week, Druckman made his Twitter debut with a "Thanks very much to all our fans! We would never have been able to achieve this without your incredible support".

Neil Druckmann 's words immediately followed on Phil Spencer message: the boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft he turned directly to the director of Naughty Dog to make his own "congratulations to you and all your team for the success you are achieving with this really great game".

There Druckman's answer the compliments of the Microsoft executive were not long in coming, with equally conciliatory tones: "Thanks Phil! I can't wait to find out what you're working on". With these words, the author of TLOU 2 thus seems to relate to the surprises that await the community with the event on the Xbox Series X games planned for the month of July from Redmond's house.