The Last Of Us 2: nudity and sexual themes according to the ESRB classification

The Last Of Us Part 2 it was recently evaluated by the ESRB, a body that classifies video games for the United States. The Naughty Dog title has received M17 + classification, thus indicating a product suitable for players who are at least 17 years of age.

The reason? Apparently, the presence of "sexual themes and nude scenes"according to what is described in the description accompanying the rating. Actually this aspect it is still not entirely clear, ESRB speaks of "references to sexual behavior, which may include dialogue or partial nudity", a decidedly generic description that does not help to identify the type of content in question. It is not in any case of scenes or dialogues connected to the explicit representation of sexual acts, in this case ESRB would have prohibited the sale of the game in some states, reserving it only to adults.

The Last Of Us Part 2 is expected for the May 29, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, the game was initially scheduled for February but has been postponed to allow Naughty Dog developers to better refine some aspects of the project, the wait in any case is not expected to be too long. ..