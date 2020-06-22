The Last of Us 2: Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross joke about review bombing

Share it:

As you well know by now, The Last of Us Part 2 has been the victim of review bombing, that is the annoying practice for which a video game is flooded with negative votes on portals such as Metacritic. Fortunately, the development team, aware of the quality of the game, made irony about this situation.

Through a series of posts, the game director Neil Druckmann and the screenwriter Halley Gross in fact they joked that in the last few hours the negative ratings of the game on Metacritic have doubled, further lowering the average of the votes received by users. Given the trend of these hours, it is likely that in the next few days the amount of negative votes will increase and it cannot be excluded that Metacritic may decide to disable users' votes to counter this practice which is hitting the Naughty Dog title hard.

Waiting for a solution to the Metacritic problem of The Last of Us Part 2, we remind you that the game is officially available and, to celebrate this event, the game director Neil Druckmann has published a long message for TLOU 2 fans on the official blog. PlayStation.

