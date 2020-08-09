The Last of Us 2: Naughty Dog reveals the bizarre genesis of ingame noises

Share it:

The guys from the SoundWorks Collection YouTube channel have collected all the videos shared in recent months by The Last of Us 2 Sound Designer, Beau Anthony Jimenez, to reveal the curious tricks devised by Naughty Dog in sampling all the noises and sounds of the exclusive PS4 .

The video in question testifies to the incredible commitment made by the PlayStation Studios subsidiary in make it even more immersive and authentic the experience offered by TLOU 2. The youtubers draw on the numerous videos shared by Jimenez to show the most important passages of the work done by the Naughty Dog audio team.

The sound engineers of the Californian software house have resorted to a collection of objects which are very rich and, if you like, bizarre. To recreate the frightening noise emitted by Shambler, for example, Jimenez has tapped a metal object close to a microphone and processed all with a slowed effect and heavy distortions. The video also contains the recordings of Cordyceps explosions obtained, yes, by crushing soft pulp fruit and using a bellows full of oatmeal to pop a balloon.

