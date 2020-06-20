Technology

The Last of Us 2: Let's start the game together on Twitch without spoilers at 13:00 on Twitch

June 19, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are only a few hours left before the debut of The Last of Us Part 2 and, to celebrate its release, on the Everyeye Twitch channel we will start playing it live with a series of measures to avoid any kind of spoiler on the plot for those who are watching.

During the live streaming, in fact, we will skip all the videos and we'll make sure that as few details as possible about the plot of the Naughty Dog masterpiece emerge from the gameplay sequences we're going to play. If you are waiting for Amazon to deliver your copy of The Last of Us 2 and you are dying to discover some more details on the gameplay of the game starring the young Ellie, then know that the appointment is set for 13:00 on our Twitch channel.

We also remind you that the game is now available in physical and digital stores exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. To trick the wait for the live we suggest you to read the review of The Last of Us Part 2 by Francis Fossetti, who gave the title the highest grade.

READ:  Mortal Kombat and Injustice arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X: NetherRealm hires!

Did you know that in the game there are many options to customize the experience to the point of making The Last of Us Part 2 one of the most accessible titles ever?

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.