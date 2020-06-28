The Last of Us 2 'lasts too long': Jason Schreier unleashes the community's reaction

Share it:

In one of his latest posts on social media, journalist Jason Schreier criticized the longevity of modern triple A video games and cited The Last of Us Part 2 among the "too long" titles, triggering the immediate reaction of the community.

The now former editor of Kotaku, now in force in the Bloomberg News editorial team, made his Twitter debut, declaring in a general way that "video games are too long", except then indicate precisely The Last of Us 2 like the title that determined these statements.

In consideration of the popularity and, if we want, of the authoritativeness achieved thanks to his famous videogame-themed reports (how can we forget his background on the development of Anthem?), The journalist thus triggered a animated discussion among his followers.

In further emphasizing the expressed concept, Schreier considered it appropriate to underline how "I would say that 5% of modern video games are too short, 80% are too long and 15% have correct longevity". Even in subsequent replies to the community, the reporter specified that "Control, for example, is very close to what I believe to be the perfect longevity, such as Disco Elysium or Hollow Knight. It would be nice to see video games becoming less expensive to make and cheaper to buy, rather than seeing this trend that sees them exponentially more expensive to develop but with the same selling price ".

And you, what do you think of Jason Schreier's statements? Recently, even the former Sony executive Shan Layden he addressed the topic (albeit in a "softer" way) stating that the model of AAA games is no longer sustainable.