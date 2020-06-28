The Last of Us 2 is the record debut: beat Spider-Man, God of War and Uncharted 4

Share it:

Despite the controversy, the spoilers and the rivers, The Last of Us Part 2 he was able to sell more than four million copies in one weekend. A crazy result, which turn it intoPlayStation 4 exclusive sold faster than ever.

To better contextualize this result, we thought well to compare it with those obtained by other popular exclusive PlayStation 4 when they arrived on the market. The previous record belonged to Marvel's Spider-Man, which in the first three days of marketing – from 7 to 9 September 2018 – placed 3.3 million copies. There is immediately behind it God of War, which on the launch weekend – from 20 to 22 April 2018 managed to sell 3.1 million. Another great exclusive from Naughty Dog is also outdated: in 2016 Uncharted 4 it sold 2.7 million copies in the first five days of exploitation – the game came out on Wednesday (May 10), and not on Friday like the others mentioned. As if that wasn't enough, it also beat the previous chapter, The Last of Us, which in 2013 became the PS3 exclusive sold faster than ever, placing 3.4 million copies in the first three weeks.

In short, we can safely say that The Last of Us Part 2 has managed to demolish the already excellent results of the most successful exclusive PlayStation 4, and has all the credentials to continue selling in the months and years to come. How far will it go? In the meantime, if you haven't purchased it yet, we strongly recommend that you read our review of The Last of Us Part 2.