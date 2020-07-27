The Last of Us 2 is monumental: here is the huge number of developers involved

Share it:

From the always attentive ResetEra community, the link of the MobyGames portal bounces and transcribes the text of the entire sequence of the credits of The Last of Us 2 Part 2. Through the "credits" of the blockbuster PS4, Sony reveals the incredible number of people involved in various capacities in the development of TLOU 2.

The meticulous analysis of the information contained in the sequence of credits that close the narrative experience of The Last of Us 2 in fact reveals a surprising detail of the masterpiece signed by Neil Druckmann. Judging by Credits of TLOU 2, the total number of developers, authors, composers, actors, programmers and writers who worked on the title would amount to 2,169 people, to which others are added 163 personalities mentioned in the "special thanks" section and which, therefore, were only indirectly involved in the project. But that is not all.

Still based on the transcription of the credits, it turns out that Naughty Dog has collaborated with 13 companies in the development of The Last of Us 2: it is therefore the largest video game ever conceived by Sony, in terms of committed workforce. For example, the MobyGames portal reports the total number of developers of Uncharted 4 End of a Thief (1,689) e God of War (1,759), but without reporting the closing transcripts of titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 or, to remain within the works signed by PlayStation Studios, of the recent Ghost of Tsushima.