The Last of Us 2 is delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The Last of Us – Part 2, arguably the most desired PlayStation 4 exclusive in this end-of-generation year, it has been delayed again. If you remember, it was initially said that its launch date would be February, but a few days later, May 29, 2020 was reported as the new day to mark on the calendar.

It's a statement On twitterThe Naughty Dog study has reported the following:

"As you may have seen, the release of The Last of Us – Part 2 has been delayed. We are confident that this news is as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to our community to give you a little more information. The good news is that we are in the final development phase of The Last of Us – Part 2. We are in the middle of correcting the final bugs. Anyway, even after finishing the game, we find ourselves in the situation that, due to logistical issues beyond our control, we cannot launch The Last of Us – Part 2 in a satisfactory way. We want to make sure everyone plays The Last of Us – Part 2 at the same time, making sure we do what we can to protect the best experience. This means delaying the game until we can solve those logistical problems. We are discouraged with this decision, but ultimately we understand what is best for our players. We hope it is not a long delay and we will inform you as long as we have more news to share. We wish you and your families the best health. Thank you for being amazing fans and for your continued support. Be safe. "

Without ever being mentioned, as if it were a taboo, Naughty Dog refers to the global health crisis of coronavirus COVID-19, which has the world on stand-by. What do you think of the decision? Do you understand the reasons for the study to have decided on a new delay?