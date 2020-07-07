The Last Of Us 2: how to find the apartment safe

Share it:

Ellie's adventure in The Last Of Us Part 2 it is full of hidden secrets even once you have passed the residential suburbs of Seattle and entered by right on Day 2.

The safe we ​​are dealing with today is located shortly after the chapter begins and Ellie leaves the theater. Once you pass the gate with the turnstile, you will notice a bar with a red curtain, the Kingsgate Brewing: keep it on your left and proceed towards the group of abandoned vehicles. Go past them keeping always on the left and, after the slight climb, you will notice a van, with the hatch open, stationary under the entrance canopy of an apartment building.

Then climb on the truck and from there on canopy, then enter through a window. You will end up on a landing leading to two apartments. In the one on your left you will find a Work station it's a training manual, necessary to unlock the Learn the art trophy, as well as a good amount of resources. The apartment on the right, on the other hand, is the one that contains the safe and the instructions to open it, but unfortunately you will notice that it is closed from the inside. To enter you will have to go back to the canopy you came from, jump on the terrace in front and break another window, so as to reach your destination.

On the table of the living room there is a message informing us that the combination of the safe is the wedding date of the couple who once lived in the apartment. On a calendar nearby you will notice that the date of the thirtieth anniversary of the two is indicated, and therefore making a quick calculation you get the code: 08/10/83. The safe is located in the bedroom, inside the wardrobe; in this room you can also find a collectible figurine, don't leave it out if you don't want to miss the Archivista and Deluxe Collection trophies.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to find the combination of the garage safe, containing a holster for Ellie's weapons, and the guide to find the code of the tunnel door. Also, don't forget to check out our tips for starting The Last Of Us Part 2, free of plot spoilers.