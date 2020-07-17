The Last Of Us 2: How To Find All Collectible Coins

Share it:

During the second part of the history of The Last Of Us Part 2, while acting as Abby, you can find a total of 32 collectible coins. Collecting them will allow you to unlock the trophy Mania for Numismatics: see below how to do it.

The park

Virginia – shortly after the beginning of the chapter in which a young Abby searches for her father, you will have to go through a closed gate with a small puzzle. Break the window of the small building on the right and access the fence with the bins. Interacting with one of them you will find the first coin.

Seattle – Day 1

Stadium:

Alaska – as soon as you leave the apartment with your companions, turn to the left and check the ground to find this coin.

Maine – after reaching the area where the inhabitants of the camp do the laundry, on the stadium steps, cross the staircase and on a bench you will find the coin.

– after reaching the area where the inhabitants of the camp do the laundry, on the stadium steps, cross the staircase and on a bench you will find the coin. New Jersey – after interacting with the dog inside the cage, you will have to walk towards the tunnel to exit the stadium. You will find the coin on the ground at the foot of the right wall.

Vermont – then, after passing the shooting range, turn left and check inside the locker next to the door: here you will find the Vermont coin.

On foot

Hardware store:

Kentucky – as soon as you enter the shop, turn right and look for the gray table with the two chairs next to it: on it you will find the coin.

Massachusetts – in the gardening section of the warehouse, under the sign in front of lane number 16, you will find the coin next to the cash register.

Ohio – after going upstairs in front of the boat in the hangar, you will find a ladder: before using it to continue, turn around and use it to climb over the wall. You will find the coin on the table full of playing cards.

Indiana – exiting the hangar you will find an abandoned caravan, inside which is the coin, placed on the desk. To enter break a window on the back.

The forward base:

California – after getting off the truck in the camp, look for a group of men chatting: climb over the nearby railing and you will find the California coin.

New Mexico – continue from the parking lot beyond the gate and turn left, then left again inside an alley near the toilets: the coin is placed on top of some crates.

South Carolina – once you enter the hotel after passing through the medical tent, check the table on the left to find this coin.

Seattle – Day 1

Hostile Territory:

North Dakota – at the beginning of the chapter you will have to get on a camper and then reach an open window; once inside, open the drawer of the cabinet to collect the coin.

La Costa:

Alabama – passed the goods warehouse, go up the underpass ramp and continue until the cars are destroyed. Here you will find a corpse and, next to it, the Alabama coin.

West Virginia – while exploring the abandoned ferry, go up the stairs, then reach the other side of the boat and continue to the end of the bridge. Next to a teddy bear and some luggage you will find the coin.

Utah – once you reach the upper deck of the ferry, you will have to climb a ladder to get to the top and jump to the other side. Before doing so, turn around and check on the ground to collect the coin.

Mississippi – during the journey to the aquarium, you will find a fountain: enter it and you will find the coin on the bottom.

Seattle – Day 2

The Shortcut:

Nevada – once you leave the aquarium with Lev, continue to the waterfall. On your right you will notice a barber's shop: the coin is located near the cash register.

Colorado – during the climb to reach the skyscraper, you will cross an optical room; the coin is located on the canopy opposite the Westbrook Optix sign.

The downhill:

Illinois – this coin is located on the bottom of the hotel swimming pool, more precisely near the tank filter.

Oregon – after facing the Shambler, cross the beam and enter the next room, then jump down to go downstairs. As soon as you land, turn around and jump into the room behind you: on a shelf you will find the coin you are looking for.

Wisconsin – once you get to the end of the elevator tunnel, go down and go to the vending machine: break the glass and you can collect the Wisconsin coin.

Rhode Island – after going outside, go to the bar in the center of the area and go to the other side of the counter; on one of its shelves you will find the coin.

Missouri – continuing after swimming to reach the hospital, go through the gate and turn right; then go through the broken window in the building with the wooden floor, and you will find the coin at the end of the corridor.

Ground Zero:

Washington – exploring the hospital, you will find a dining room with a cash register near a fire extinguisher, on the counter: here you will find this coin.

Hawaii – after defeating the huge enemy, you will find yourself in a flooded garage. Look for the guardhouse on the left and break the window so you can collect the coin.

Seattle – Day 3

Marina:

Kansas – before leaving the building, go back on the stairs to your right, then go up and continue left until you reach the round railing. Here you will find the currency of Kansas.

Louisiana – from the previous position, get off and continue towards the railway station. You will notice stairs and a ramp: cross the ramp and you will find the coin at the foot of the fence.

The island

Idaho – Once you reach the destroyed highway bridge, turn left and enter the back of a truck to find the Idaho coin.

North Carolina – continue along the road to the waterfall and the abandoned cars: right next to one of these, the one with the left rear door open, you will find the coin.

Montana – after having freed the village of the hyenas from the enemies, enter the hut in front of the stable. Use the ladder you find outside to enter and go upstairs: the coin is located on a chest, next to some bags.

Arkansas – the last collectible coin is located near an abandoned cart in the middle of the road, near the minimarket.

Have you already checked our guides to find the Carved Ring and to recover the Strange Artifact? On our pages you can also find the guide to find all the collectible cards of The Last Of Us Part 2.