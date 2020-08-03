The Last of Us 2: here is a surprising detail of Ellie's animations

Share it:

From the pages of Reddit, a user of the popular forum shows fans of The Last of Us 2 a detail of Ellie's animations which highlights, if needed, the incredible attention to detail placed by the Naughty Dog team in the realization their latest blockbuster exclusively on PS4.

The detail in question was taken up by the income manager known as Plan_with_stan and takes a scene (strictly without spoiler) of the main TLOU 2 campaign. As shown by the fan through a video that garnered nearly 12,000 likes from the Reddit community, Ellie reacts dynamically to the environment and it occurs in animations that cannot be directly activated by players in other contexts.

In one of these "situational" ingame sequences, we actually witness Ellie while try to shake off the water fallen on him by a gutter or broken pipe, producing himself in a funny animation. In the multiple messages of amazement shared by the income managers, it is underlined how precisely these apparently "secondary" details are make it even more immersive and engaging the gaming experience. Also on Reddit, there are also those who stress the importance of this type of animation in helping the viewer to strengthen his own emotional bond with Ellie and with the other actors who contribute to shaping the plot of the masterpiece signed by Neil Druckmann.

All this, while on the net there is an increase in the number of fans who wonder what happened to the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, a feature promised by Naughty Dog but of which the subsidiary of PlayStation Studios he has stopped talking for several months now.