The Last of Us 2: gameplay no spoiler, no cutscene with Francesco Fossetti

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Francesco Fossetti introduces us to The Last Of Us Part 2 with a long gameplay session, strictly without spoilers and without custscene, to paint the contours of the immense kaleidoscope of emotions returned from the adventures to be experienced by participating in Ellie's new post-apocalyptic epic.

Enclosed in this video of an hour and fifty minutes you will find many hot considerations accompanied by gameplay scenes which testify, if needed, the extraordinary stratification of the playful experience offered by the title.

In the huge content puzzle of TLOU 2 we find a heart-pounding combat system, an impeccable narrative progression and a pathos which runs throughout history, thanks to the great freedom guaranteed by the work in the exploration of the areas of the map, as well as in the choice of the approach to be adopted to overcome the most arrogant challenges against human enemies and beings changed by Cordyceps.

What do you think of the latest work signed by Neil Druckmann? While we're at it, we remind you that on these pages you will also find our review of The Last of Us Part 2 and an in-depth analysis on video analysis by Digital Foundry which defines TLOU 2 technically impressive.