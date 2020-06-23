The Last of Us 2: fans find an Easter egg dedicated to Neil Druckmann

Share it:

Naughty Dog had a lot of fun hiding ed quotes easter egg of various kinds in The Last of Us Part 2 and in recent days, more and more users are sharing their findings on social networks. Among the easter eggs found there is also one dedicated to Neil Druckmann.

The game director of the game is in fact the protagonist of one of the collectible playing cards with which Ellie is so passionate and of which you can find many around the ruined world. At a precise moment of the title, Ellie will also be able to retrieve a very special card dedicated to the villain "Doctor Uckmann" (or Dr. Uckmann), which also contains references to Naughty Dog AI and members of the development team.

Before leaving you with an image that shows the card of the perfidious doctor, we remind you that in the last few days Neil Druckmann has joked about the review bombing of The Last of Us Part 2, a phenomenon that is pushing more and more users to leave a negative vote on Metacritic . In this regard, we remind you that in the next direct dedicated to The Last of Us 2 on our Twitch channel we will deal precisely with the review bombing.

