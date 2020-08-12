The Last of Us 2 expands: all the news of the update with the Realism Mode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In confirmation of the advances on the Realism Mode of The Last of Us 2, the boys of Naughty Dog announce the arrival of a new, very rich free update that promises to expand the already huge playful offer of the PS4 masterpiece.

The Grounded Update of The Last of Us Part 2 aims to enrich the user experience by providing them with a whole series of new tools to modify the gameplay and make it adhere to the tastes and needs of every enthusiast.

The first "major update" of TLOU 2 brings the Realism mode and the Permanent Death, with two specific Trophies which, however, are not linked to the list of activities to be carried out to achieve Platinum. In addition to the Permadeath and Grounded Mode of The Last of Us 2, the new update introduces many additional options for change the graphics, audio and playability.

For example, TLOU 2 users will be able to activate Mirror World, Slow Motion mode, 4 and 8 bit audio or the ability to access infinite ammo or crafting materials. A large space is also given to the accessibility options of The Last of Us 2, with parameters to adjust the accuracy of aim, the visibility of the interface, the use of the strings and even the speed of the bullets.

The update in question is scheduled for release on August 13. To get a complete overview of the innovations that accompany this update, we refer you to our special on the Realism Mode of The Last of Us 2 by Giuseppe Arace.