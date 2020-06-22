The Last of Us 2: Ellie's guitar replica is on sale at an exorbitant price

Share it:

In addition to the launch of Ellie's Funko Pop and Nendoroid, coinciding with the release of The Last of Us Part 2 on the PlayStation Gear portal there is also the card to buy the replica of the guitar of the protagonist of TLOU 2 at a price … from post-apocalypse!

The guitar on sale on the "official" store for the merchandising of PlayStation products is offered at the exorbitant price of $ 2,299, corresponding to the current exchange rate at just under 2,054 euros.

The musical instrument proposed by PlayStation Gear is a flame Taylor 314ce customized with bottom and sides in high quality Sapelli wood, to which is added the upper part in Sitka spruce which helps to return "a soft and balanced melody that embraces the entire tonal spectrum with a rich and clear range of notes".

The customizations applied to the guitar that celebrates the advent of The Last of Us Part 2 on the market increase the selling price of the standard 314ce model by about $ 300, which can be purchased on the official website of the Taylor builder. However, Ellie's $ 2300 guitar is intended for sale only for those residing in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Considering the large group of fans of The Last of Us in Europe and in the rest of the world, however, we can practically take the future landing place of this precious musical instrument for granted (and Video game gadget) inspired by the Naughty Dog series in one of the many private auction and sales portals.