The Last of Us 2 developed by more than 2,000 people? Naughty Dog clarifies

Naughty Dog's Environment Artist, Anthony Vaccaro, reconnected to the news of the monumental number of developers of The Last of Us 2 and intervened on social media to clarify.

In providing his point of view on the subject, especially in relation to the doubts raised by the quotation in the closing credits of TLOU 2 by over 2,000 developers and well 13 outsourced companies who collaborated with Naughty Dog, Vaccaro explains that "these numbers may be a little misleading but it is certainly an exceptional topic to talk about. Credits generally only list the name of one of the committed outsourcing firms. Instead we have always listed each individual of these firms. it's the only time their name will be mentioned in a game's credits ".

The speech of the developer of Naughty Dog is divided into several points and helps to shed light on the choices made by the authors following Neil Druckmann. Again according to Vaccaro, in fact, "many departments are often excluded from the end credits of a game, but without their contribution you would not be able to achieve those results. (…) In an AAA environment you have to deal with a global business organization if you want to bring your game across the globe, so it's fair to credit the role played by people like executives. Much is done by Sony to publish a game, even if they don't contribute personally to development. ".

In closing his speech on social media, the designer of the settings of The Last of Us Part 2 explains how "Are most AAA games developed by so many people? Yes, and to varying degrees of development. Almost all of them do not underline this through the final Credits. Why (with TLOU 2) did this happen? Our credits last about 20 minutes, which is SUPER because we want to make it clear that we all created this game ".