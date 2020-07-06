The Last of Us 2: crazy death threats for Laura Bailey, Abby's interpreter

Share it:

The controversy over the plot of The Last of Us Part 2 began even before the launch of the game, due to the videos and information leaked prematurely … and apparently they do not seem to subside.

It is not surprising to see contrasting reactions to such courageous choices in terms of narration. It is absurd to note, however, that in some people the disappointment has turned into a fierce anger, which even drove them to threaten with death some of the personalities involved in the game, such as Laura Bailey, who in The Last of Us Part 2 played the character of Abby.

The voice actress shared on her Twitter profile some of the crazy messages she received during this period. "Guys. I just try to be positive here … but sometimes things get a little overwhelming. I've obscured some words, you know why, because of the spoilers", wrote before sharing screenshots. Among the messages shown you read things like "I'll kill you because …" or "I just want to tell you that you should die p ***** a", or again "I will find out where you live and massacre you for what …". Words that make your skin crawl, which cannot be justified in any way. Abby is undoubtedly a particular character, but it would be impossible to talk about it without going into the details of the plot. The fact is that this does not justify threats to creatives, nor to those who have limited themselves to interpreting it.

It is not long in arriving on comment by Neil Druckmann, that the game directed it: "I hope these players get the mental help they so clearly need. Unfortunately, that's what you get when you create popular entertainment that defies convention. Laura doesn't deserve any of this.".

Fortunately, Bailey's morale improved significantly thanks to the numerous messages of encouragement and the beautiful words that dominated the noise of that small fringe of people.