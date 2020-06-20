The Last of Us 2 commented by Salvatore Esposito, Fru and Matteo Bordone

Share it:

After attending the chat between Fru and Francesco Fossetti on The Last of Us 2, the third event organized by PlayStation Italia to celebrate the release of the Naughty Dog blockbuster on PS4 sees the protagonists the actor Salvatore Esposito, Gianluca Fru of The Jackal and the videogame journalist Matteo Bordone.

The appointment, which follows those we attended through the pages of the Everyeye Twitch channel, sees the dynamic trio converse on the elements that most characterize the post-apocalyptic masterpiece of Neil Druckmann and exchange views on the narrative setting, on the emotions aroused by the story and, of course, on the graphics and gameplay of TLOU 2.

Also today, PlayStation Italia launched a contest on The Last of Us Part 2 with the singer Annalisa to celebrate the release of Ellie's adventure exclusively on PS4 together with all the fans who have been waiting for this important moment for years.

While we are there, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of The Last of Us 2 and an in-depth analysis on the review bombing on Metacritic (yet another of a long series of initiatives carried out by a slice of contestants) which is affecting the title on the well-known aggregator of international reviews.