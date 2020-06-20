The Last Of Us 2 comes out today, here is the trailer with the press awards

Share it:

The Last Of Us Part 2 is available today, after a long wait the game Naughty Dog has finally arrived on PlayStation 4 and for the occasion Sony has released a new Accolades Trailer which summarizes the awards obtained by the international press.

The new PlayStation exclusive has been triumphantly received by critics with Perfect Score and flattering judgments from numerous newspapers, as also testified by The Last Of Us Part 2 Metascore, currently equal to 96/100, a vote that reiterates one more turn the mastery of the work of Neil Druckmann and the Naughty Dog team.

In his review of The Last Of Us 2 our Francesco Fossetti rewarded the game with the 10/10 rating: "A powerful story, full of pain, able to leave displaced and injured. It is a story that takes its time, dilated and patient: one piece after another makes up an unforgettable plot, tells of real characters and their fury, their mistakes and the violent worm that consumes them. The Last of Us Part II is a monument to gaming and at the same time a productive miracle, which touches the same fate as its predecessor. That is, to close a generation by making it reach its peak, to immortalize it in a precious and painful memory: sharp as a blade, and priceless as a tear."