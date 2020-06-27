The Last of Us 2: among the cut contents there is also one dedicated to Joel's past

Share it:

With The Last of Us Part 2 now available on the shelves of all stores, some members of the development team are unbuttoning some of the content cut by the game, among which there seems to be a very interesting one.

The sequence in question concerns the sentimental interest of Joel in the period between the first and second chapters of the Naughty Dog series. According to the words of the game director Neil Druckmann and the screenwriter Halley Gross, the flashback in which we see Tommy teach ad Ellie how to use a sniper rifle had to take a totally different turn. In the final version of the game we see Ellie and Joel going in search of guitar strings, but the original idea was to move the two towards the house of Esther, man's companion. According to the developers, the two would have reached the apartment and then discovered that the woman had been bitten, so Joel asks Ellie to go get some water and, on the way, you can hear the sound of a bullet exploding. So the scene ends, leaving the player with the doubt as to who put an end to the woman's life: Joel or herself. Eventually, however, the scene was removed, as its short duration did not allow it to tune into Esther enough to feel the weight of death.

