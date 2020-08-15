The Last Narc Review: The truth about the Camarena murder is on Prime Video

Share it:

The media fascination for the world of drug trafficking is certainly not new, just think of the explosive success of Narcos or read our review of ZeroZeroZero. The figure of the drug trafficker on television is shrouded in a forbidden charm and Wagner Moura's Escobar is undoubtedly its most iconic representation. Netflix subscribers already know the beginnings of this plague afflicting South America; the first season of Narcos: Mexico introduced the genesis of cartels, with the initial dominance of that of Guadalajara embodied by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, whose fictional fate has already ended with the second season of Narcos: Mexico.

The downfall of these organized crime giants, however, originated from a single person: Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, the DEA agent who was putting a spoke in the wheel at the Guadalajara cartel and who for this – and much more, as we will find out – was kidnapped, tortured and finally killed. Kiki's death kicked off Operation Leyenda, which allowed digging into the dynamics behind the agent's death, bringing out the culprits. However the truth is much more complicated than one might imagine and for this reason The Last Narc, the original Amazon production directed by Tiller Russell, intends to do justice to the Camarena murder, directly involving the protagonists of those investigations, without fear of disturbing the powers that be. A courageous documentary mini-series which risks passing on the sly among the Amazon news of August, but which represents an operation more than necessary to try to understand how things really went.

Omertà and corruption

The four episodes of the Amazon show take hold from the investigation of former DEA agent Hector Berrellez, who personally followed the investigative process of the Camarena murder. Berrellez knows that the only way to find the truth is to rely exclusively on direct testimony. For this reason he decides to exploit his Mexican connections and hire three corrupt agents to serve the drug lords of the Guadalajara cartel.

Jorge Godoy, Ramón Lira and René Lopez are the repentants who decide to collaborate; the insiders who experienced first hand the stages of Kiki's kidnapping, also participating in the first person, dragging him into the car that took him to the secret location where he would be tortured to death. The dire details of that imprisonment are indelible fragments in the minds of these people, whose goal now is to make amends for the horrors of the past and help shed a definitive light on that barbarism. Details that in turn remain etched in the minds of the spectators, aware of no longer being in front of a staging, but to the shocking testimonies of those who decided to abandon the silence and corruption, moved by the extreme sacrifice of Kiki.

The truth cannot be killed

It took director Tiller Russel fifteen years of his life to be able to complete a risky project like The Last Narc. They have been years of interviews and investigations that have put him in close contact with Berrellez, who has in turn chosen this moment to release unpublished details related to the survey. The unconventional methods of the former DEA agent have in fact led him to a disconcerting truth.

The events linked to the Camarena murder as we know them today are but a small part of the global plot that led Berrellez to fight and finally surrender in a real fight between David and Goliath. However, if you think that the giant represents the narcos, you are very wrong. As in all illegal activities, criminals alone cannot afford to build impregnable empires; there is always an external factor to consider. And if we already know the Mexican government's involvement in drug trafficking, so far we had no direct evidence of the subtle presence of the American one.

The thesis supported by Berrellez and confirmed independently from his sources is that the CIA itself had been the absolute protagonist of the kidnapping and murder of Camarena. As is well known, Kiki had begun to dig into the affairs of narcos, in which however the latter did not suspect in the least that the same government for which he worked was involved. The insinuation is that between the CIA and the narcos there was a clear connivance and that the Agency, fearing that Kiki had dug too deep, had decided, in agreement with the other parties, to kidnap the latter and to prompt him to confess direct US involvement in Mexican trades.

Unfortunately Kiki was unable to go that far, which is why this raid is even more absurd in light of these revelations. Russell manages to convey this bewilderment inserting the direct transcriptions of an audio cassette recorded, according to witnesses, by an elusive CIA agent. Moments of pure horror in which, faced with the incessant requests for information solicited by unspeakable torture, the perpetrator clashes with Kiki's sole will to survive to that interrogation to which he cannot answer anything else, because he doesn't know anything else.

A necessary mini-series

In The Last Narc the substance and the content are overwhelming, so we forgive Russell an excessive redundancy of fiction inserts which have as protagonists the direct witnesses of this story and, in general, a not exactly pressing pace of the story, calmed by the short duration of this mini-series, which also makes use of the precious contribution of archive footage to illustrate the stories narrated.

Ultimately this work turns out to be a more than necessary piece in that complicated and confused mosaic that is the murder of Kiki Camarena. The dynamics are reconstructed in great detail supported by the authority of the sources, through direct interviews that do not fail to excite, for better or for worse. Russell's is a courageous and risky experiment, which must be rewarded by trying to spread the word as much as possible, to one day put an end to this story and finally obtain justice.