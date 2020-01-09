The last Mohican will have a series of those responsible for True Detective and Watchmen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Another adaptation of the historical novel The last Mohican It is making its way now that HBO Max has established itself as a home for the series that will be carried out by scriptwriters Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and Nick Osborne (Remember Me, All About Steve) under the direction of Nicole Kassell (Watchmen).

This adaptation will retell the story of the novel that takes place in the war between Indians and French where a young Mohican, Uncas, falls in love with Cora, the daughter of a British colonel.

There are two feature films focused on this story. The first of them premiered in 1920 and the second in 1992. Attempts were also made to bring television from FX with a project that failed to curdle.

The HBO Max service will be launched in May of this year with a complete collection of original projects, many of television's great successes such as Friends and Big Bang Theory and much of WarnerMedia's asset catalog.

Source.