The last God of War hid a fun easter egg starring Baldur

The last chapter of the saga God of war It started with a spectacular battle in which Kratos demonstrated to keep fit while splitting his face against Baldur, the first Nordic god to which Kratos killed.

Not even with a broken neck and life leaving his body Baldur can pass up the opportunity to say goodbye to his new rival by dedicating an elegant sleeve cut while he falls into the void that Kratos throws at him.

Absolutely laughing at this, can't wait to see what else is hidden in the game off-camera pic.twitter.com/V3r8dV4gMw – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 5, 2020

This gesture is impossible to see in the game unless you find a way to unlock the camera and can move freely even in cinematic scenes, something that has been achieved by Lance McDonald, a specialist in this type of milestones.

Until a member of Sony Santa Monica is pronounced we will not know if this is a wink that an animator decided to leave there for his private fun or if it is an element that they are aware of throughout the study. What we can be sure of is that nobody on the team was counting on us to discover the existence of this nice goodbye to Baldur.

Who knows how many secrets this titanic work of Cory Barlog and his team will contain and how many of them will come to light now that Lance has found a way to move freely throughout the game without the limitations imposed by the desasaplanders. Discovering the tricks used by the studio to give the adventure the cinematic touch that it shows will be something really entertaining.