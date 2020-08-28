The Last Game: the second issue of the Tatai Lab comic arrives in November

Share it:

Last March Tatai Lab launched the first issue of The Last Game, comic series starring the editors of Everyeye.it, as promised the second volume is now coming … the wait won’t be too long, promised.

The script of the second issue of The Last Game is now complete and the individual tables are coming to life, the wait as mentioned will not be very long and the comic it will be available during the month of November, very soon we hope to be able to communicate a precise date and all the details on the promotional initiatives to support the launch.

The first issue of The Last Game has been a great success, despite the Coronavirus emergency and the subsequent lockdown have put a spoke in the wheel regarding promotion, not being able to attend live at the main comic fairs to meet and present you the work. Waiting for the second volume it is always possible to buy The Last Game Volume 1 in the Regular and Variant Cover version with alternative cover, in both cases the price is 14 euros. We recommend that you take a look at the Tatai Lab catalog, if you decide to buy other comics besides The Last Game we remind you that shipping costs are free for orders over 60 euros.

The Last Game is not Everyeye’s comic, it is a work dedicated to all video game fans, without any distinction. Born from an idea of ​​Tatai Lab (publishing house founded by Emanuele Tenderini and Linda Cavallini), the screenplay is curated by Alex Crippa, also known for his collaborations with Sergio Bonelli Editore) and screenwriter of DEI (Ankama) and of the Green Hell of Tatai Lab. The drawings are instead the work of Federico Butticè, also working with the Red Whale studio on Rainbow comics (Regal Academy Magazine and Juventus Magazine) and on the character design of many collectibles from newsstands.