The Last Game: the comic with Everyeye's editors comes out in March

Announced last year at Lucca Comics & Games, The Last Game is finally coming! The comic series starring the editors of Everyeye.it will arrive in March, pre-orders open from February 25 with limited edition variant covers!

The heroes of this new adventure will be your favorite editors: Fossa, Ale, Todd and the twilight Arace, engaged for once in a very different activity from that of the editor, but equally demanding and full of dangers, as you will discover by reading the comic !

The Last Game does not want to be "Everyeye's comic", but a work dedicated to all video game enthusiasts, without distinction. Born from an idea of ​​Tatai Lab (publishing house founded by Emanuele Tenderini and Linda Cavallini), the screenplay is edited by Alex Crippa, already in force at Sergio Bonelli Editore) and screenwriter of DEI (Ankama) and Green Hell signed Tatai Lab. The trait is the very recognizable one of Federico Butticè, known for collaborations with the Red Whale studio on Rainbow comics (Regal Academy Magazine and Juventus Magazine) and for the character design of many collectibles from newsstands (Sbabam, Diramix, De Agostini).

The first issue (of the three volumes planned in total) of The Last Game will be available from March 13 online on the Tatai Lab website, in the comics shops and in the main comic fairs, from 25 February to 21:00 it will be possible pre-order the limited edition Variant Cover with the game world map designed by Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli.

The launch of the comic coincides with Cartoomics 2020 (13/15 March, Fiera Milano Roh), the four valiant editors of Everyeye will be present at the fair, stay tuned on these pages for all the coordinates.