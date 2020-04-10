The last episode and the possible spin-offs

Share it:

Spoilers for the end of 'Modern Family',

With 11 seasons, 'Modern Family' has come to an end television after 250 episodes in the USA the past April 8 But is this the last thing we'll see of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker family?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the emotional (and open) finale, the series' co-creator, Christopher LloydHe admitted that the decision to end the series on Phil and Claire's lighted porch was more than symbolic.

The intention of that image was more than just making people imagine that the family is reunited. Something great when you move is having a base home, the one you can always go back to, knowing that the light will always be on, wherever you are in the world. It was a hopeful image for Phil and Claire to know that their children are coming back and everyone is going to be together at some point.

Although the meeting is not safe. Lloyd adds that it was not the intention of the series to promise fans that "You will literally see the characters together again".

It is closer to saying that these characters will live in the memory of the audience and not to saying: "we will definitely see this family forming again." Does that mean we won't do it? It is possible, but if it does not happen, it seems that this is an uplifting image for the end.

Suggesting that the 'Modern Family' door is at most ajar, Lloyd revealed that there has been "many preliminary conversations about spin-offs of some characters" during filming.

It could be that, a year from now, we get one, two or three characters and, later, some of the series could appear. It could be something like that, but I don't want to suggest that it is real, because it is not. It is something that we have simply touched a bit.

With the industry dubbing stopped, viewers who want to see the end of 'Modern Family' will have to do it in VOSE via FOX. The last chapter will arrive in Spain on April 29.