         'The Last Dance' brings forward its release date: the long-awaited documentary about Michael Jordan will arrive on Netflix in April

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The ESPN Films documentary series on Michael Jordan was scheduled for this summer, but recent events have accelerated the process. Finally and with weekly cadence, 'The Last Dance'It will arrive in the USA in May … and the rest of the world through Netflix next April.

You will believe that a man can fly

The series will consist of 10 episodes and will arrive on Netflix (outside US territory) starting April 20. This movement has been driven in part by sports cancellation, leaving ESPN and other sports channels without programming.


Film and basketball: the 13 best movies with juggers, mates and baskets at the last second

"As society navigates, this time without live sports, viewers are still watching the world of sports to try to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We have heard calls from fans asking us to advance the release date of the series, and we are happy to announce that we have been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that, "ESPN said in a statement.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. ESPN Films and Netflix have teamed up for distribution of what promises to be the definitive work of Michael Jordan, with full personal participation from the legend. 'The Last Dance' will follow Jordan's impressive rise during the 1990s, the success of the Chicago Bulls and the simultaneous rise in popularity of the NBA.

Directed by Jason Hehir and produced by Mike Tollin, the series has more than 500 hours of unpublished material from the last Bulls championship in 1997-98, with Jordan, other Bulls figures and dozens of sports and entertainment legends in the comments.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

