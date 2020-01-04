The last chapter of Steins' manga; Gate 0 will be released in February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Takahashi Himeno's work, Steins; Gate 0 will see its latest chapter published in the February issue of Young Ace magazine, of the Kadokawa publishing house.

The Steins' manga; Gate 0 is essentially a prequel compared to the events told in the video game of the same name developed by 5pb. Set exactly after the end of the game, the story told in the comic it also mixes stories and events in the three official novels dedicated to the original work, albeit with some changes in the dialogues.

The manga has seen his first published on August 4, 2017 in the Young Ace magazine, and the fourth tankobon was recently published, while its anime transposition, available on Crunchyroll and of which you can find our review, consists of 23 episodes in which the adventures of the extravagant Rintaro Okabe in a universe are narrated alternative.

Recall that the visual novel, an incredibly popular genre on Japanese soil, was released in Japan in 2015 on the three platforms of Sony, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 PlayStation Vita, and then reached North America and Europe only in November 2016. Only in May 2018 Steins; Gate 0 also arrived on PC, and in December of the same year also on the hybrid of the big N, Nintendo Switch.