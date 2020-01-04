Entertainment

The last chapter of Steins' manga; Gate 0 will be released in February

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Takahashi Himeno's work, Steins; Gate 0 will see its latest chapter published in the February issue of Young Ace magazine, of the Kadokawa publishing house.

The Steins' manga; Gate 0 is essentially a prequel compared to the events told in the video game of the same name developed by 5pb. Set exactly after the end of the game, the story told in the comic it also mixes stories and events in the three official novels dedicated to the original work, albeit with some changes in the dialogues.

The manga has seen his first published on August 4, 2017 in the Young Ace magazine, and the fourth tankobon was recently published, while its anime transposition, available on Crunchyroll and of which you can find our review, consists of 23 episodes in which the adventures of the extravagant Rintaro Okabe in a universe are narrated alternative.

Recall that the visual novel, an incredibly popular genre on Japanese soil, was released in Japan in 2015 on the three platforms of Sony, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 PlayStation Vita, and then reached North America and Europe only in November 2016. Only in May 2018 Steins; Gate 0 also arrived on PC, and in December of the same year also on the hybrid of the big N, Nintendo Switch.

READ:  4 free museums in Madrid on December Bridge 2019

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.