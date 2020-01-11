The last chapter of One Piece shows us the welcome return of a character

Share it:

The narrative arc of Wano he is dedicating himself to the flashback of the samurai-shogun Oden Kozuki, the father of little Momonosuke. In the last chapter, Pirate King Gol D. Roger meets a recently deceased character.

Rarely in the world of One Piece do we witness the death of the characters that populate the manga created by Eiichiro Oda, except in flashbacks, so much so that it almost becomes a distinctive feature of the work, also attracting some fan grumble. There is however a loss that has taken everyone by surprise because unexpected, that is the death of Pedro the jaguar of the proud mink people sacrificed to allow ours to sail from Whole Cake Island, the reign of the wicked pirate empress Big Mom. In the last chapters we are witnessing the flashback of Oden and we are seeing, through the eyes of the samurai, also the journey of the legendary Gol D. Roger in search of the Poignee Griffe who should lead him to the last goal of the Major route. In chapter 967, Roger reaches the self-propelled island of Zou with his crew on the colossal elephant Zunisha. Here the Pirate King meets a very young Pedro who asks the pirate to join his crew. Roger politely refuses, but assures Pedro that sooner or later his turn will come to assert himself. The scene is very touching precisely because we already know that Pedro will be a fundamental help for Luffy and our heroes in the present.

In addition to little Pedro, Roger's crew had also met Franky at Water Seven. These are very important chapters because they enrich the mosaic that Oda is creating for his work. One Piece is one of the most influential manga of the last decade and we can't wait to find out what the future holds. And what do you think of Oden's flashback? Are you enjoying how Oda is developing it? Let us know in the comments!