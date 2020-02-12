The last chapter of My Hero Academia showed a cute Star Wars themed Easter egg

Share it:

Needless to go around too much, My Hero Academia it is undoubtedly one of the most important paper and animated works in recent years, a franchise that has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans not only in Japan, but in every corner of the planet, a sign of the importance that the work covers today.

The Kohei Horikoshi epic has in fact been able to showcase an endless cast of characters who are enormously loved and flanked by a succession of events that are always intriguing and capable of keeping the public breathless, albeit recent discoveries relating to the names of some characters. My Hero Academia have caused quite a stir. As often happens in these cases, on various occasions My Hero Academia has been exploited by Horikoshi himself to pay homage to countless other works from the geek universe that we all know very well and, precisely in this sense, the latest chapter of the manga published so far has presented another pleasant Easter-egg that has aroused the happiness of the fans.

More specifically, in the opening pages of chapter 260 of My Hero Academia, it has finally been revealed what our protagonists will have to face now that the League of Villains appears stronger than ever, with a huge clash that is on the horizon . In particular, it has been revealed that the battlefield will be located at the Jaku Hospital and near the Gunga Mountain Villa. In both cases there is talk of places never seen before by fans, but the names of these places may have made the most avid Star Wars fans ring a bell.

Both names are in fact clear references to the universe of George Lucas and, in particular, to the films The Phantom Menace and The Force Awakens. In the first case, the film introduced us to Otoh Gunga, king of the city of Gungan, located in the depths of Lake Paonga of Naboo and the place where the Gungan lived, including the well-known Jar Jar. As far as the Jaku Hospital is concerned, it represents in the eyes of many a reference to Jakku, the desert planet in which we made the acquaintance of Rey, of the appreciated quotes that made more than a smile escape the public.

