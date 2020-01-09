The last chapter of My Hero Academia pays homage to Terminator … and the X-Men?

Share it:

The passion of sensei Kohei Horikoshi for everything related to American superheroes (and western culture in general) it certainly does not go unnoticed. In the last chapter of the manga there are citations to Terminator but, perhaps, also to the X-Men?

At the beginning of chapter 256 released a few days ago, we see our favorite students fighting against robotic machines during a workout. The robots begin with phrases such as "Humans you will be finished", "We are the Skynet of this world" and "This is the day of judgment". Expressions that are obviously clear tributes the Terminator film saga by James Cameron. But the whole scene could also refer to the workouts that often play the X-Men in the famous Danger Room, a training space where fights between mutated heroes and their enemies are simulated, including the dangerous Sentinels, giant sentient mutant hunter robots. Many times, in fact, the books of the X-Men open with training scenes like that (and the whole structure of the Yuei reminds a little of the Institute for Young Gifted of Professor Xavier). In your opinion, could we see My Hero Academia's training robots rebel against men in the future in a future narrative arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below the news.

Beyond these suggestions, the chapter also showed new fighting techniques of the protagonists. Among these, the one that stood out most is the Acid Man used by Ashido. Will these improvements be enough to allow us to get the better of the villains they will face? What if Shigaraki's new power is still out of reach?