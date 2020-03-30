The last chapter of Demon Slayer becomes a trend on social media

Share it:

Today chapter 200 of the manga written and designed by Koyoharu Gotouge was published on the MangaPlus website, Demon Slayer . There are 4 beautiful color plates to present us the terrible consequences following the clash with Muzan, who seems to have been definitively defeated.

After reading a chapter so significant, intense and full of moving scenes, the fans could not, of course, remain silent. In a few hours on social networks it has become almost impossible not to come across some enthusiast ready to comment on theimportance of what happened in the last published pages.

It was the user @ShoneSalto who shared the news on Twitter, in the post that you can find at the bottom, and many of the comments do nothing but show the incredible success that the Demon Slayer series – Kimetsu no Yaiba has acquired in recent years , even approaching the numbers of ONE PIECE, the pirate epic created by Eiichiro Oda.

After twenty action-packed chapters, the introductory table shows us the time of the definitive death of Kibutsuji Muzan. However, the victory involved numerous sacrifices, and it seems that the epilogue of the series is now near. For more in-depth details we leave you to our analysis of Chapter 200 of Demon Slayer.

We also recall that the Gotouge series has earned a nomination for the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, one of the most important awards in this area on Japanese soil.