The last chapter for Blue Flag is missing: Kaito's work will end soon

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
On February 1, 2017, the new Kaito manga debuted on the digital platform of the Shueisha home, Blue Flag. The author, who had already tried his luck on Weekly Shonen Jump with Cross Manage and Buddy Strike, then landed on Shonen Jump + to present this story of teenagers but with a more adult tone than the usual shonen.

Taichi and Futaba, together with Touma, first experienced a sort of classic love triangle which was then transformed by radically changing relationships. The Blue Flag story is about to end as stated by the mangaka. At the end of chapter 53 published in English on MangaPlus on March 3, an announcement appeared in fact the arrival of the final chapter of Blue Flag.

The date chosen for publication is Tuesday 7 April, when Blue Flag will last return to MangaPlus and Shonen Jump +. Chapter 54 will complete volume 8 of the work. How will the romantic story of Taichi Ichinose, Futaba Kuze and Touma Mita end?

READ:  Netflix: Studio Ghibli movies and other anime coming in February

Already in recent months, a short end had been anticipated for the Kaito manga. Blue Flag is also underway in Italy for Panini Comics: the publisher began publishing the volumes on May 2, 2019, while the sixth was published in February 2020.

