The Last Campfire: the game from the creators of No Man’s Sky comes out tomorrow, here are the details

The Last Campfire, the new game from the creators of No Man’s Sky, is presented on the pages of the PlayStation Blog in view of the imminent release scheduled for tomorrow. To tell the characteristics is the founder of Hello Games himself, Sean Murray.

As we read in the post, accompanied by the trailer commented by the developers, The Last Campfire is the secondary project of Hello Games which aims to bring players into a vast world to explore and full of puzzles. The Last Campfire “it’s a game of loss, hope and empathy“he says Sean Murray “you will play as Ember, a lost soul in a fascinating but dark world. On your path you will find others like you, some of whom have lost their way and become vagabonds. It is up to you to choose how to play and who to help“.

During the journey, players will be able to learn new skills that will allow them to face increasingly difficult challenges, collecting objects such as the magic flute capable of manipulating the surrounding world or the boat capable of traveling in the most inaccessible areas. In short, an exploratory game with a particular style, developed by “a couple of guys on the team“as Murray points out.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that The Last Campfire will be released tomorrow August 27th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find the preview of The Last Campfire on the Everyeye pages.