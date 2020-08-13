The Last Airbender, the creators of the animated series leave the live-action Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, abandon the live-action project produced by the Netflix streaming platform.

This time with the live-action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender we seemed to be there, and instead …

"Many of you have asked me for updates on Netflix's live-action Avatar series. I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved in the project. Last June, after two years of work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave production"he writes Michael Dante DiMartino in an open letter to fans, which you can also find on his personal website.

As Variety also reports, DiMartino explains that when the two signed with Netflix, the platform seemed intent on honoring their vision and supporting them in creation of a live-action series "."Unfortunately, things did not go as we hoped"he adds though.

"Listen, these things happen. Productions are always a challenge. Unexpected events occur. Plans change. And when these things happened over the course of my career, I tried to make Air Nomad tops and fit in. I do what I can to go with the flow, no matter what the obstacle is against me. But even Air Nomad knows when to let go and move on"he continues, making it clear that he had reached acreative impasse which obviously required a single solution "And who knows? Netflix's live-action has all the potential to be a good series. It could be a show that many of you will enjoy. But what I can be sure of is that what you see on screen is not what Bryan and I had in mind or intended to do."he concludes categorically.

And greets fans like this, referring to the words of Iroh: "Sometimes life is like a very dark tunnel. You can't always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you keep going, you'll find yourself in a better place".