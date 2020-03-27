The largest event in the world dedicated to otaku, Comiket, has been canceled

Share it:

Already aired for some time, but after the cancellation of Anime Japan 2020, the largest event related to Japanese animation, also the fate of the most important event dedicated to otaku, the the Comiket, is forced to suffer the same fate.

With a press release distributed on the social media channels of Comic Market, the event known as "Comiket", the organizing committee canceled one of the largest trade fairs in the world. Initially scheduled for early May, the constant threat of Coronavirus forced the organizers to take an extreme measure to comply with the health orders issued by the government, thus announcing the cancellation of the event.

The event boasts millions of appearances, a number that over the years has grown dramatically, making Comiket a real sanctuary for otaku culture, especially thanks to the sale of limited edition items and special merchandising phenomena. The event, moreover, had not been canceled since 1975, underlining again the importance of the Japanese fair. In any case, the fans expressed their solidarity with the committee by purchasing all the catalogs offered for sale, in the hope of being able to continue participating in the Comic Market in the future.

