The largest chain of cinemas in the United States will never screen Universal Pictures films again

During this quarantine Universal pictures You have received both great news and quite disturbing news. On the one hand, the premiere of Trolls World Tour has earned $ 100 million in about three weeks having been released on VOD, which is considerably close to the 154 million that Trolls got at the time.

When the CEO of NBCUniversal, currently Jeff Shell, appeared in the Wall Street Journal, speaking about this unexpected success, the president of the largest chain of cinemas AMC in the United States, published an open letter in which he expressed his discomfort and announced that they will not project a Universal premiere again in the future.

The AMC statement makes it clear that they will not re-license Universal movies, although they do not clarify if this is permanent or only something they will maintain until the quarantine that has forced the closing of theaters has passed.

A subsequent statement from Universal clarifies that they defend what the cinemas represent and that they regret that AMC and NATO have confused their interests and their intentions, since what has bothered the cinema chain are statements in which Jeff Shell assured that after the quarantine will take Trolls World Tour to theaters, whose owners have taken it as an offense for changing the business model established so far on their own without counting on them.

It is not clear how all this will be solved, but it is difficult to imagine both entities accepting the loss of millions of dollars after the serious damage that Hollywood is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's hard to imagine Universal surviving outside of the country's biggest money-making movie chain in this industry, just as it's hard to imagine AMC dispensing with licenses like Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, or all of Blumhouse's horror films. , among many others.

Source.