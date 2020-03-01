The Lamincard series dedicated to Dragon Ball Z arrives in Italy thanks to Dinamax

Share it:

The massive franchise of Dragon Ball it is undoubtedly one of the most important productions for the anime / manga industry, an endless epic that has been able to attract millions and millions of fans from all over the world, quickly becoming one of the most recognized and profitable brands in history.

The IP has indeed seen the arrival of countless productions designed to keep the public busy, including manga, anime, films, video games, gadgets and much more, all while fans continue to pay homage to the work with countless creations home made. Among these, there are obviously also collectible cards, which have always been a point of reference for many collectors ready for anything in order to complete their album.

Well, after the great success of the Dragon Ball Super themed collectible card series, Diramix has decided to try the bang again by officially announcing the arrival of a new themed series, namely the Dragon Ball Z Lamincard collection. company, we are in front of the first Lamincard line entirely dedicated to the famous animated series, all for a total of 162 cards divided into three "variations". More specifically, we will have the Singles, depicting a single character, the Versus, which will show some iconic clash, and the Specials, characterized by a holographic effect.

The company also said that the set is currently available on newsstands and through online or physical retailers, in a double format, that is Standard and Maxi, with the former sold at a price of € 1 for a total of five random Lamincards and the latter sold at € 5 but containing ten Lamincards (six Singles or Versus, three Specials and one Maxi, that is twice as large as normal). Together with the whole, the stylized binder was also presented – sold at the price of € 5.90 with a free sachet – and the Standard Box which at the price of € 24 will give you the opportunity to open 24 sachets.

