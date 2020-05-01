The LaLiga route plan: two days per week and end before August

The Ministry of Health has validated the security protocol that has presented The league to return to the competition, so from the body led by Javier Tebas they are already proposing the calendar for the remaining eleven days championship.

The intention is to start the weekend of June 12. Two days per week would be disputed, with Mondays as the only date without football. The rest of the days, meetings at 17:00, 19:00, 21:00 and 23:00. All with the aim of ending the tournament the weekend of July 26. And the next season would start on September 12.

This is LaLiga's proposal. It is not an official and immovable calendar. Health has already stressed in several statements that the measures will be taken in consequence with the development of the coronavirus pandemic. A hypothetical second wave of infections would again stop all sports activity.

Of course, the return to training is already guaranteed. LaLiga anticipates that inspections will be carried out on May 4 and 5, and two days later the tests will arrive at the soccer players. The individual trainings would begin between the 8 and the 11 of the same month. Collective training a week later, on May 18.

The vast majority of footballers want to play again although They are aware that there is no 100% guaranteed security.

