"The lack of Valverde Morata is the perfect metaphor of Atleti", the thorough analysis of Modern Life

The hangover of Real Madrid – Atletico of the final of the Spanish Super Cup left many moments to dissect. In Modern Life, a program presented by David Broncano, Ignatius and Quequé, They analyzed some of the most controversial actions of the party.

"It's good that Madrid beat us more and more in a more creepy way", began to explain Broncano, amateur mattress. "Each time they beat you in worse ways. They have already won us in all kinds of situations."

That was when the Modern Life team He planned the perfect revenge of the Atlético to the Real Madrid players. "We have to beat them in Madrid, at the Bernabéu. With Sergio Ramos goal from own door, head, and that he is injured," they began.

Another of the actions under the scrutiny of the comedians was the lack of Fede Valverde that ended in expulsion and avoided a face-to-face Morata with Courtois. "I understand Fede Valverde … it is an action that went to goal and says: 'Well, I'll have to kill him. "

David Broncano analyzed how Morata had to live the moments in which he went from touching the victory goal to the fault he left on the ground. "Morata, who was on his way to glory, became dark at night and was literally stepping on his head, Dani Carvajal. A perfect metaphor for Atleti "he explained. "Fede Valverde is communism coming to Spain. Morata was the consumer society and Valverde is Alberto Garzón," he concluded.